The 13th-seeded Cincinnati Bearcats and 12th-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys tip off the 2024 Big 12 Tournament with a first-round matchup on Tuesday afternoon. The teams met in the regular-season finale on Saturday with Oklahoma State posting a 78-67 win on its home court. The Bearcats (17-14, 7-13 Big 12), who have lost three in a row, are 1-0 on neutral courts this season. The Cowboys (15-16, 7-13 Big 12), who have lost five of eight, are 1-3 at neutral sites in 2024-25.

Tipoff from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Cowboys have won five of seven all-time meetings with the Bearcats. Cincinnati is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati:

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State spread: Cincinnati -5.5



Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 138.5 points

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State money line: Cincinnati -254, Oklahoma State +206

CIN: The Bearcats have hit the game total under in 24 of their last 37 games (+9.65 units)

OSU: The Cowboys have hit the money line in 15 of their last 32 games (+2.75 units)

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Cincinnati

Sophomore guard Jizzle James has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past 10 games. He poured in back-to-back 25-point performances in a Feb. 11 win over Utah and a Feb. 15 loss at Iowa State. In Saturday's loss to the Cowboys, he finished with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 27 minutes.

Also leading the Bearcats is Simas Lukosius, who is one of five Cincinnati players scoring nine points or more per game. The senior guard has played in 29 games, including 26 starts, and is averaging 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27 minutes. He has reached double-figure scoring in 16 games, including 11 points and three rebounds in an 85-75 win over Utah on Feb. 11. He had 14 points and four assists in an 80-52 loss at BYU on Jan. 25. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Oklahoma State

Fifth-year senior forward Abou Ousmane helps power the Cowboys' offense. In 30 games, including 29 starts, he is averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and one block in 22.7 minutes. He is connecting on 50.4% of his field goals, including a blistering 44.4% from 3-point range, and 73% of his free throws. He is coming off a 24-point and eight rebound performance in Saturday's win over the Bearcats.

Senior guard Bryce Thompson is one of three Oklahoma State players averaging double-digit scoring. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.2 minutes. He scored 16 points and grabbed three rebounds in Saturday's win. He scored 21 points and added four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 96-64 loss at Kansas on Feb. 22. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 141 combined points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cincinnati at Oklahoma State, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $1,900 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.