Who's Playing
SMU @ Cincinnati
Current Records: SMU 10-20; Cincinnati 19-11
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs are 4-13 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Mustangs and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Bearcats won 54-52, we could be in for a big score.
The game between SMU and the Memphis Tigers on Thursday was not particularly close, with SMU falling 81-62. One thing holding SMU back was the mediocre play of guard Zhuric Phelps, who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes with and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 76-73 to Memphis. The top scorer for Cincinnati was guard David DeJulius (16 points).
The losses put SMU at 10-20 and Cincinnati at 19-11. SMU is 8-11 after losses this season, the Bearcats 7-3.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
Series History
Cincinnati have won 13 out of their last 17 games against SMU.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Cincinnati 54 vs. SMU 52
- Mar 03, 2022 - SMU 76 vs. Cincinnati 71
- Jan 06, 2022 - Cincinnati 77 vs. SMU 60
- Mar 12, 2021 - Cincinnati 74 vs. SMU 71
- Jan 07, 2021 - Cincinnati 76 vs. SMU 69
- Jan 28, 2020 - Cincinnati 65 vs. SMU 43
- Mar 15, 2019 - Cincinnati 82 vs. SMU 74
- Feb 27, 2019 - Cincinnati 52 vs. SMU 49
- Feb 02, 2019 - Cincinnati 73 vs. SMU 68
- Mar 09, 2018 - Cincinnati 61 vs. SMU 51
- Feb 11, 2018 - Cincinnati 76 vs. SMU 51
- Jan 07, 2018 - Cincinnati 76 vs. SMU 56
- Mar 12, 2017 - SMU 71 vs. Cincinnati 56
- Feb 12, 2017 - SMU 60 vs. Cincinnati 51
- Jan 12, 2017 - Cincinnati 66 vs. SMU 64
- Mar 06, 2016 - Cincinnati 61 vs. SMU 54
- Jan 07, 2016 - SMU 59 vs. Cincinnati 57