Who's Playing

SMU @ Cincinnati

Current Records: SMU 10-20; Cincinnati 19-11

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs are 4-13 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Mustangs and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Bearcats won 54-52, we could be in for a big score.

The game between SMU and the Memphis Tigers on Thursday was not particularly close, with SMU falling 81-62. One thing holding SMU back was the mediocre play of guard Zhuric Phelps, who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes with and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 76-73 to Memphis. The top scorer for Cincinnati was guard David DeJulius (16 points).

The losses put SMU at 10-20 and Cincinnati at 19-11. SMU is 8-11 after losses this season, the Bearcats 7-3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won 13 out of their last 17 games against SMU.