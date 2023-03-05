Who's Playing
SMU @ Cincinnati
Current Records: SMU 10-20; Cincinnati 19-11
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs are 4-13 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Mustangs and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 106 points combined.
The contest between SMU and the Memphis Tigers this past Thursday was not particularly close, with SMU falling 81-62. Guard Zhuric Phelps had a rough night: he finished with ten points on 5-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Cincinnati as they fell 76-73 to Memphis last week. Guard David DeJulius (16 points) was the top scorer for the Bearcats.
The Mustangs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on SMU's opponents whenever they hit the road.
SMU is now 10-20 while Cincinnati sits at 19-11. SMU is 8-11 after losses this year, Cincinnati 7-3.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Bearcats are a big 11-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Cincinnati have won 13 out of their last 17 games against SMU.
