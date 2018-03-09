Cincinnati vs. SMU odds: AAC Tournament picks from red-hot expert on 9-2 college basketball run

A trip to the American Athletic Conference semifinals is on the line Friday at noon ET when Cincinnati meets SMU. Cincinnati, the top seed in the AAC Tournament, is favored by 13 points, unchanged from the opening line.

Before making any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is a Nevada-based expert with almost two decades of experience in the handicapping industry. He has won multiple handicapping contests and specializes in picking college sports.

And he has been crushing his recent college basketball picks, putting together a sizzling 9-2 record against the spread. Anybody following him this March is way, way up.

Now he has studied Cincinnati versus SMU from every possible angle and his strong point-spread pick is in. He's sharing it only over at SportsLine.

Nagel has taken into account SMU's struggles down the stretch of the regular season. The Mustangs lost eight of their final nine games, falling completely off the NCAA Tournament bubble in the process.

A surprising run in the AAC Tournament is now SMU's only chance of going dancing and it took a step in the right direction with an 80-73 victory over UConn in the opening round.

But the competition gets much stiffer Friday when the Mustangs meet up with the Bearcats.

The top-seeded Bearcats are a top-10 team nationally and in play for one of the top overall seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

They received a first-round bye in the AAC Tournament after winning their final four games of the regular season. Defense is Cincinnati's strong suit. The Bearcats come into this matchup ranked second nationally in scoring defense, giving up an average of 57.3 points.

And they already have a pair of dominant victories over SMU this season, defeating the Mustangs 76-51 in February and 76-56 in January. But that doesn't mean lightning strikes a third time in the 2018 AAC tournament.

Nagel has evaluated all these circumstances, found a big edge in this line and jumped all over it. He's sharing that pick over at SportsLine.

So which side of Cincinnati-SMU do you need to be all over? And what will the x-factor in this matchup be? Visit SportsLine now to see the point-spread pick from a veteran analyst who has won multiple handicapping contests and is on a sizzling 9-2 run on his against-the-spread picks, and find out.