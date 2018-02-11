Cincinnati vs. SMU odds: College basketball picks from unbiased computer model on 13-6 run

College hoops fans get a Sunday afternoon treat when Cincinnati visits SMU at 4 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is favored by eight points, up one from the open.



In this huge college basketball showdown that features two teams looking for a conference victory



the model has simulated Cincinnati vs. SMU 10,000 times



We can tell you the model is leaning Under, saying it hits in 57 percent of simulations. It's projecting 126 total points to be scored, clearing the Under by two.



The model has taken into account Cincinnati's strong recent performances.



The model has taken into account Cincinnati's strong recent performances. The sixth-ranked Bearcats are riding a 15-game winning streak, which includes a 20-point victory over SMU.



They've done it thanks to an elite defense. The Bearcats, who have held their opponents to under 58 points in four of their last five games, have the second-best scoring defense in the nation, allowing just 56.1 points per game.



But just because Cincinnati's defense has smothered its opponents this season doesn't mean it will be able to go on the road and cover the spread.



Cincinnati has lost its last three games on the road at SMU, while the Mustangs are 3-1 against the spread in their last four games against the Bearcats.



Cincinnati has lost its last three games on the road at SMU, while the Mustangs are 3-1 against the spread in their last four games against the Bearcats.