Cincinnati vs. South Florida odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 3 predictions from proven model

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the South Florida Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Yuengling Center. South Florida is 13-16 overall and 9-6 at home, while Cincinnati is 18-10 overall and 4-6 on the road. Cincinnati has struggled mightily against the spread with a 10-18 record against the number. Meanwhile, USF has actually been solid against the spread with a 16-12 record against the number.

And while Cincinnati has won each of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, South Florida is actually 7-3 against the spread during that span. The Bearcats are favored by 4 points in the latest South Florida vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under is set at 127.

South Florida vs. Cincinnati spread: South Florida +4

South Florida vs. Cincinnati over-under: 127 points

South Florida vs. Cincinnati money line: South Florida +157, Cincinnati -184

What you need to know about South Florida

The Bulls didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Temple Owls on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 64-58 win. Four players on South Florida scored in the double digits: guard Justin Brown (13), forward Michael Durr (12), guard David Collins (11), and forward Antun Maricevic (10).

What you need to know about Cincinnati

The matchup between the Bearcats and the Houston Cougars on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Bearcats falling 68-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Cincinnati was the play of forward Tre Scott, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds.

A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Florida comes into the contest boasting the 13th-fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.2. As for Cincinnati, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 20th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

