An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Temple Owls at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Liacouras Center. Temple is 4-5 overall and 3-3 at home, while Cincinnati is 3-7 overall and 1-4 on the road.

The Bearcats are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Temple vs. Cincinnati odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 140. Before entering any Cincinnati vs. Temple picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Temple vs. Cincinnati. Here are several college basketball odds for Cincinnati vs. Temple:

Temple vs. Cincinnati spread: Temple +1.5

Temple vs. Cincinnati over-under: 140 points

What you need to know about Temple

The Owls were an easy target for the Tulane Green Wave on Sunday, as Temple fell 81-64 at home, Khalif Battle played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting. Temple has lost five of its past seven games. Jake Forrester and Damian Dunn had 15 points each. The Owls were held scoreless for over four minutes as the Green Wave took a 12-point lead with three minutes remaining.

Dunn leads the Owls in scoring at 14.1 points per game. Temple has lost seven consecutive meetings vs. Cincinnati. Brendan Barry leads the AAC in 3-point field goal percentage at a .476 clip.

What you need to know about Cincinnati

Cincinnati's last five games have been postponed due to COVID-19. The Bearcats have not played since Jan. 10. In their most recent game, they lost 82-76 to the Wichita State Shockers. Zach Harvey had a career-high 19 points. Keith Williams added 14 points. Beginning at the 13:43 mark, went more than eight minutes without a basket.

The Bearcats committed 15 turnovers in the Shockers matchup, leading to 28 Wichita State points. Cincinnati has lost six of its past seven games. David DeJulius is second in the AAC with 5.3 assists per game.

The model has simulated Temple vs. Cincinnati 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under.

