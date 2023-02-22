The Temple Owls will try to complete a season sweep over the Cincinnati Bearcats when they square off on Wednesday night. Temple snapped its four-game losing streak with a 76-53 win over Tulsa on Sunday. The Owls notched a 70-61 win as 3.5-point home underdogs against Cincinnati on New Year's Day.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bearcats are favored by 8 points in the latest Cincinnati vs. Temple odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.

Cincinnati vs. Temple spread: Cincinnati -8

Cincinnati vs. Temple over/under: 140 points

Cincinnati vs. Temple money line: Cincinnati -365, Temple +285

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati has turned its season around this month, winning four of its first six games in the month of February. Both losses came in narrow fashion on the road, including an overtime loss at Tulane on Feb. 7. The Bearcats are coming off a 73-71 win as 4-point road underdogs at UCF on Sunday, with Landers Nolley II scoring a game-high 18 points and David Dejulius hitting a game-winning layup with one second remaining.

Nolley and DeJulius have been the engine behind Cincinnati's success throughout the season, averaging a combined 30.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Sophomore forward Viktor Lakhin is also in double figures with 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. The Bearcats have been very profitable at home, covering the spread at a 12-2 clip in their last 14 games at Fifth Third Arena.

Why Temple can cover

Temple will be entering this matchup with confidence, as it picked up a 70-61 win as a 3.5-point underdog in the first meeting between these teams. The Owls jumped out to an 8-point lead at halftime and never trailed following intermission on Jan. 1. They added road wins at then-No. 1 Houston and UCF last month, so they have proven that they can beat the top teams in the conference.

Temple's latest win came on Sunday in a 76-53 blowout over Tulsa as 11-point favorites, with Damian Dunn pouring in 24 points. He is averaging 14.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, while Khalif Battle is scoring a team-high 17.9 points per game, but he is questionable for this game due to personal reasons. Temple has covered the spread in five of its last six trips to Cincinnati.

