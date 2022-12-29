Who's Playing

Tulane @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Tulane 7-4; Cincinnati 9-4

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tulane Green Wave are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The stars were brightly shining for Cincinnati in a 72-54 win over the Detroit Titans last week. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from four players: forward Viktor Lakhin (18), guard Mika Adams-Woods (11), guard Landers Nolley II (11), and guard David DeJulius (10).

Meanwhile, everything went Tulane's way against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils last Wednesday as they made off with an 84-63 victory.

Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 9-4 and the Green Wave to 7-4. Viktor Lakhin will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 15 boards last Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Tulane's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati have won seven out of their last nine games against Tulane.