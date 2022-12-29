Cincinnati will be looking to extend its three-game winning streak when it hosts Tulane in an American Athletic Conference tilt on Thursday night. The Bearcats have won all three of those games by double digits, including a 72-54 win over Detroit last Wednesday. Tulane bounced back from a loss to George Mason with an 84-63 win over Mississippi Valley State.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Bearcats are favored by 5 points in the latest Cincinnati vs. Tulane odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 151. Before entering any Tulane vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cincinnati vs. Tulane. Here are several college basketball odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane:

Cincinnati vs. Tulane spread: Cincinnati -5

Cincinnati vs. Tulane over/under: 151 points

Cincinnati vs. Tulane money line: Cincinnati -200, Tulane +170

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati has been on fire since the end of November, winning six of its last seven games. More importantly for bettors, the Bearcats covered the spread in all seven of those contests, including their blowout win over Detroit last Wednesday. They have won all six games during their hot stretch by double digits, giving them momentum heading into this matchup.

The Bearcats have also not played a road game since Nov. 21, so they are rested and prepared for another home game. Tulane has lost two of its last four games and has only covered the spread once in its last 10 games. Cincinnati has dominated this head-to-head series, winning 17 of the last 20 meetings and covering the spread in seven of the last 10 matchups.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane has yet to play a true road game this season, so it is well-rested heading into this matchup as well. The Green Wave dominated Mississippi Valley State last Wednesday, cruising to an 84-63 victory. Jalen Cook poured in 27 points on 9 of 11 shooting, knocking down 2 of 3 from 3-point range and converting on all seven of his free throw attempts.

Jaylen Forbes added 19 points and made 8 of 9 from the charity stripe. Cook, a sophomore, leads Tulane with 20.2 points and 5.3 assists per game, while Forbes is scoring 16.8 points and grabbing 4.6 rebounds during his junior campaign. Cincinnati is just 1-6 in its last seven conference games, so the Bearcats cannot be trusted to cover the spread on Thursday night.

How to make Tulane vs. Cincinnati picks

The model has simulated Cincinnati vs. Tulane 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations.

So who wins Tulane vs. Cincinnati? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time?