Cincinnati vs. Tulane odds: Picks from expert with 7 straight college hoops wins

The American Athletic-leading Cincinnati Bearcats will be gunning for their 26th win Thursday when they play Tulane in a nationally televised game at 9 p.m. ET. The Bearcats opened as 12-point road favorites and now are laying 13.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137.



Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sports book industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director; he can spot a bad line a mile away.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sports book industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director; he can spot a bad line a mile away.



Now, he has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Bearcats-Green Wave and locked in his confident against-the-spread pick. He's expecting a low-scoring affair and is leaning towards the Under.



To figure out the spread, Roberts knows the Bearcats' best chance at covering will require breaking down the Green Wave's zone defense. Lane penetration and kick-outs to the perimeter should allow Cincinnati lots of open looks for Gary Clark, who's knocking down 3's at a 45 percent clip.



If Tulane expects to stay within the spread -- or win outright -- it's going to need to crack Cincinnati's stifling defense, which allows just 37 percent shooting from the field. Tulane must also set solid screens for leading scorer Melvin Frazier.

