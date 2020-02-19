Cincinnati vs. UCF: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cincinnati vs. UCF basketball game
Who's Playing
UCF @ Cincinnati
Current Records: UCF 13-11; Cincinnati 17-8
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats are 6-2 against the UCF Knights since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Cincinnati and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats should still be feeling good after a win, while UCF will be looking to right the ship.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Cincinnati took down the East Carolina Pirates 70-67 on Sunday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but East Carolina made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Five players on Cincinnati scored in the double digits: guard Keith Williams (17), forward Tre Scott (14), guard Jarron Cumberland (13), center Chris Vogt (13), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (10). Scott has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Meanwhile, the Knights received a tough blow last Thursday as they fell 75-58 to the Wichita State Shockers. Guard Matt Milon (13 points), guard Darin Green Jr. (13 points), and forward Collin Smith (12 points) were the top scorers for UCF.
Cincinnati is now 17-8 while UCF sits at 13-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cincinnati comes into the game boasting the 16th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.7. The Knights are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 3.2 blocked shots per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bearcats are a big 11-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati have won six out of their last eight games against UCF.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Cincinnati 68 vs. UCF 54
- Mar 07, 2019 - UCF 58 vs. Cincinnati 55
- Feb 21, 2019 - Cincinnati 60 vs. UCF 55
- Feb 06, 2018 - Cincinnati 77 vs. UCF 40
- Jan 16, 2018 - Cincinnati 49 vs. UCF 38
- Feb 26, 2017 - UCF 53 vs. Cincinnati 49
- Feb 08, 2017 - Cincinnati 60 vs. UCF 50
- Feb 09, 2016 - Cincinnati 69 vs. UCF 51
