Cincinnati vs. UCLA: Prediction, pick, line, odds, time, TV, live stream, watch online
The Bearcats are fresh off a convincing win over previous unbeaten Mississippi State
Fresh off a convincing win over previously unbeaten Mississippi State, No. 25 Cincinnati has a world of momentum and a full head of steam coming into Saturday's showdown in L.A. against UCLA.
The Bearcats' biggest win to date was over the Bulldogs on Tuesday, but a win over the Bruins would top it. That's no easy ask, though, as they'll have to do it on the road in a hostile environment in Pauley Pavilion Saturday afternoon, where they enter as a slight road favorite.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBS Sports | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via KenPom: Cincinnati -3
- Prediction: Cincinnati is fresh off a convincing win over Mississippi State, but I think the Bearcats fall short on the road despite a good deal of momentum in their favor. Give me the Bruins to cover the spread and win it straight up. Pick: UCLA +3
