Cincinnati vs. UCLA: Prediction, pick, line, odds, time, TV, live stream, watch online

The Bearcats are fresh off a convincing win over previous unbeaten Mississippi State

Fresh off a convincing win over previously unbeaten Mississippi State, No. 25 Cincinnati has a world of momentum and a full head of steam coming into Saturday's showdown in L.A. against UCLA.

The Bearcats' biggest win to date was over the Bulldogs on Tuesday, but a win over the Bruins would top it. That's no easy ask, though, as they'll have to do it on the road in a hostile environment in Pauley Pavilion Saturday afternoon, where they enter as a slight road favorite.

Viewing information

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via KenPom: Cincinnati -3
  • Prediction: Cincinnati is fresh off a convincing win over Mississippi State, but I think the Bearcats fall short on the road despite a good deal of momentum in their favor. Give me the Bruins to cover the spread and win it straight up. Pick: UCLA +3
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop