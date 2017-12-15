Cincinnati vs. UCLA: Prediction, pick, line, odds, time, TV, live stream, watch online

Fresh off a convincing win over previously unbeaten Mississippi State, No. 25 Cincinnati has a world of momentum and a full head of steam coming into Saturday's showdown in L.A. against UCLA.

The Bearcats' biggest win to date was over the Bulldogs on Tuesday, but a win over the Bruins would top it. That's no easy ask, though, as they'll have to do it on the road in a hostile environment in Pauley Pavilion Saturday afternoon, where they enter as a slight road favorite.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET Where : Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California



: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBS Sports | CBS Sports App

Odds and analysis