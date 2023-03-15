Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Cincinnati

Regular Season Records: Virginia Tech 19-14; Cincinnati 21-12

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Virginia Tech Hokies are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 15 at Fifth Third Arena in the first round of the NIT. Cincinnati is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Bearcats have to be hurting after a devastating 69-48 defeat at the hands of the Houston Cougars this past Saturday. The top scorer for Cincinnati was guard Landers Nolley II (14 points).

Meanwhile, the Hokies have to be aching after a bruising 97-77 loss to the NC State Wolfpack last week. Guard Hunter Cattoor wasn't much of a difference maker for Virginia Tech; Cattoor finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati enters the game with only 10.6 turnovers per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Hokies are stumbling into the matchup with the 34th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Virginia Tech.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.