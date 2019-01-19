Cincinnati vs. Wichita State: How to watch, live stream, online, prediction, pick, odds, line

After a brief hiccup to start AAC play 1-1, Cincinnati has successfully maneuvered -- with a little luck and some skill -- a tricky schedule to get to 4-1 in the league and tied for first in the league standings. Since that first loss in conference play on Jan. 5, the Bearcats have been battle-tested with two overtime wins, at Tulsa and against UConn at home, and won a close one against South Florida this past week.

Now a road tilt against a perennially well-coached Wichita State team awaits on Saturday.

The Shockers aren't their usual self, limping into this game at 8-8 overall with losses in four of its last five, but Gregg Marshall and Co. remain a tough out on their home court. Their only loss in Wichita this season came in a tightly-contested overtime game against Temple two weeks ago. They head into Saturday with some long overdue momentum after taking down a really good UCF team 75-67 on Wednesday.

Viewing information

When : Saturday at 2 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where : Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)

CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Cincinnati -4

Cincy is a good team with a solid defensive identity and enough play-making on offense to be able to get the job done. But Wichita won't make this easy. I think the Shockers keep it close but fall in a close one. Pick: Cincinnati 70, Wichita State 69

