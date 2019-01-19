Cincinnati vs. Wichita State: How to watch, live stream, online, prediction, pick, odds, line
The Shockers play host to the Bearcats in a big AAC battle
After a brief hiccup to start AAC play 1-1, Cincinnati has successfully maneuvered -- with a little luck and some skill -- a tricky schedule to get to 4-1 in the league and tied for first in the league standings. Since that first loss in conference play on Jan. 5, the Bearcats have been battle-tested with two overtime wins, at Tulsa and against UConn at home, and won a close one against South Florida this past week.
Now a road tilt against a perennially well-coached Wichita State team awaits on Saturday.
The Shockers aren't their usual self, limping into this game at 8-8 overall with losses in four of its last five, but Gregg Marshall and Co. remain a tough out on their home court. Their only loss in Wichita this season came in a tightly-contested overtime game against Temple two weeks ago. They head into Saturday with some long overdue momentum after taking down a really good UCF team 75-67 on Wednesday.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Cincinnati -4
Cincy is a good team with a solid defensive identity and enough play-making on offense to be able to get the job done. But Wichita won't make this easy. I think the Shockers keep it close but fall in a close one. Pick: Cincinnati 70, Wichita State 69
[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn game 10,000...
-
Wisconsin hands Michigan first loss
The Wolverines had never started a season better -- but now are looking up at Michigan State...
-
Indiana vs. Purdue odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Indiana vs. Purdue game 10,000 t...
-
Duke vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's highly anticipated Duke vs. Virginia...
-
Expert picks for Saturday's hoops slate
The college basketball slate is loaded with big game after big game, including a No. 1 vs....
-
Top 25 And 1: UVA-Duke, UK-AU matter
Kentucky enters its game at Auburn with just a 3-3 record vs. top-100 KenPom teams