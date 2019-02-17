Cincinnati vs. Wichita State odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 99-67 run

Cincinnati has had a week to stew over last Sunday's loss at No. 9 Houston, which dropped the Bearcats out of the American Athletic Conference lead and out of The Associated Press Top 25. Cincinnati (20-4, 9-2) looks to get back on track against visiting Wichita State (12-11, 5-6). Sunday's tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats are 13-1 at home, while Wichita State has struggled on the road, going 1-6. Cincinnati is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Cincinnati vs. Wichita State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 131. Before making any Cincinnati vs. Wichita State picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Cincinnati defeated Wichita State 66-55 on Jan. 19 and has won nine of the past 13 meetings, including five of the past nine at home. The Bearcats are 8-2 in their last 10 games and, after losing to Ohio State in November, have won 13 in a row at home. Cincinnati is aiming for its second consecutive American Athletic regular season and conference tournament championship.

The Bearcats have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in each of the past eight seasons. Cincinnati junior guard Jarron Cumberland leads the team in scoring (19 ppg) and has surpassed his average in six of the past eight games, including 27 at Houston and 34 against South Florida.

But just because Cincinnati won the first meeting does not guarantee it will win or even cover against Wichita State on Sunday.

The Shockers have been hot of late, winning four in a row. With seven games remaining in the regular season, they are hoping to make a late-season run to earn their eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Gregg Marshall. Wichita State has finished .500 or better in each of the last 11 years.

The Shockers are led by senior forward Markis McDuffie (18.9 ppg). He had 21 points in the first meeting and has scored 25 or more points in two of the past three games. Senior guard Samajae Haynes-Jones (12.6 ppg) has either equaled or surpassed his average in three of the past four games.

