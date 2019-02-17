Cincinnati vs. Wichita State odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 99-67 run

Cincinnati, one of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference, looks to keep the pressure on first-place Houston, when it hosts Wichita State Sunday. Cincinnati (20-4, 9-2) is just one game back in the conference standings and already has had a lot of success against Wichita State (12-11, 5-6). Cincinnati defeated the Shockers earlier this year and is 9-4 against Wichita State in the last 13 meetings. Tip-off from Fifth Third Arena is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Bearcats, which won both the regular season and conference tournament championships last season, would like to repeat that feat. The Bearcats are 12-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. Wichita State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 131.5. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Cincinnati vs. Wichita State picks down of your own.

The model knows Cincinnati will look to get back on track following last Sunday's 65-58 loss at Houston. The setback dropped the Bearcats one game back in the conference race. Coach Mike Cronin's team is looking for its ninth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Jarron Cumberland, a junior guard, has been red-hot of late and is averaging 19 points per game. In last week's loss to Houston, he exploded for a game-high 27 points, the fourth time in five games he had surpassed 23 or more.

Sophomore guard Keith Williams (10.8 ppg) has also provided an offensive spark for Cincinnati, surpassing his average in six of the past 10 games. He had 14 points in the first meeting with the Shockers.

But just because Cincinnati won the first meeting does not guarantee it will win or even cover against Wichita State on Sunday.

The Shockers have been hot of late, winning four in a row. With seven games remaining in the regular season, they are hoping to make a late-season run to earn their eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Gregg Marshall. Wichita State has finished .500 or better in each of the last 11 years.

The Shockers are led by senior forward Markis McDuffie (18.9 ppg). He had 21 points in the first meeting and has scored 25 or more points in two of the past three games. Senior guard Samajae Haynes-Jones (12.6 ppg) has either equaled or surpassed his average in three of the past four games.

