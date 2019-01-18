Cincinnati vs. Wichita State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, online
The Shockers play host to the Bearcats in a big AAC battle
After a brief hiccup to start AAC play 1-1, Cincinnati has successfully maneuvered -- with a little luck and some skill -- a tricky schedule to get to 4-1 in the league and tied for first in the league standings. Since that first loss in conference play on Jan. 5, the Bearcats have been battle-tested with two overtime wins, at Tulsa and against UConn at home, and won a close one against South Florida this past week.
Now a road tilt against a perennially well-coached Wichita State team awaits on Saturday.
The Shockers aren't their usual self, limping into this game at 8-8 overall with losses in four of its last five, but Gregg Marshall and Co. remain a tough out on their home court. Their only loss in Wichita this season came in a tightly-contested overtime game against Temple two weeks ago. They head into Saturday with some long overdue momentum after taking down a really good UCF team 75-67 on Wednesday.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Cincinnati -4
Cincy is a good team with a solid defensive identity and enough play-making on offense to be able to get the job done. But Wichita won't make this easy. I think the Shockers keep it close but fall in a close one. Pick: Cincinnati 70, Wichita State 69
-
