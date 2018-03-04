Cincinnati vs. Wichita State: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds

How to watch Wichita State vs. Cincinnati



When: Sunday, 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, 12 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas



Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: CBS



CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App

Odds and analysis



Odds via SportsLine: Wichita State -1.5

Analysis: The two clear-cut best teams in the American Athletic Conference will face off on Sunday afternoon in the regular season finale for both Wichita State and Cincinnati, and the stakes couldn't be higher. A win for Cincinnati would give the Bearcats an outright regular season title, while a win for the Shockers guarantees the two share it.

Wichita State won the first matchup between the two earlier this season 76-72 on the road, and it must replicate that result to share in a conference title in its first season in the American.