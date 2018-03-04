Cincinnati vs. Wichita State: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds

The Bearcats can win the regular season outright on Sunday but have to do it against the Shockers on the road

How to watch Wichita State vs. Cincinnati

Odds and analysis

Odds via SportsLine: Wichita State -1.5

Analysis: The two clear-cut best teams in the American Athletic Conference will face off on Sunday afternoon in the regular season finale for both Wichita State and Cincinnati, and the stakes couldn't be higher. A win for Cincinnati would give the Bearcats an outright regular season title, while a win for the Shockers guarantees the two share it.

Wichita State won the first matchup between the two earlier this season 76-72 on the road, and it must replicate that result to share in a conference title in its first season in the American.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES