Who's Playing

Xavier @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Xavier 6-3; Cincinnati 6-3

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Fifth Third Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Musketeers beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 84-74 on Saturday. Xavier can attribute much of their success to guard Souley Boum, who had 23 points and seven assists, and forward Jack Nunge, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Cincinnati's way against the Bryant Bulldogs on Sunday as they made off with a 97-71 victory. Forward Viktor Lakhin and guard Josh Reed were among the main playmakers for the Bearcats as the former posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards and the latter had ten points along with nine boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Xavier is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 6-3. Xavier is 3-2 after wins this season, Cincinnati 4-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Xavier have won five out of their last seven games against Cincinnati.