Five-star forward CJ Rosser committed to North Carolina on Tuesday, giving first-year coach Michael Malone another massive win on the recruiting trail. Rosser, who is the No. 2-ranked player in the 2027 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, joins a UNC recruiting class that already features five-star wing DeMarcus Henry, the No. 4 player in the class.

UNC is the lone team with two top-10 commitments in the 2027 recruiting cycle. In fact, UNC has never landed two top-10 ranked high school players from the same recruiting class in the 247Sports era. Rosser is set to join Henry, Harrison Barnes and Cole Anthony as the highest-ranked recruits in UNC basketball history.

The Southeastern Prep product (Orlando, FL) committed to UNC over Arkansas, Kentucky, Miami, and NC State.

Last month, Henry became UNC's first member of its 2027 recruiting class when the five-star wing committed to UNC over Louisville, Arkansas and Kentucky. Rosser joins Cayden Daughtry (Arkansas) as the highest-ranked players from the 2027 recruiting class to announce their respective pledges for next season.

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finklestein notes that Rosser's tools are "undeniable"

"Ultimately, his natural talent, and two-way tools, are undeniable, so while he may have a long way to go before the consistency of his production lives up to the totality of his potential, some of that has proven to be contextual. Additionally, while the conversation is often about his upside, the overlap of those sheer tools also gives him a deceptively high floor."

The last month has been busy with several of the biggest names in the 2027 recruiting class coming off the board. Henry joins Lewis Uvwo (Providence), Reese Alston (LSU), Asa Montgomery (Duke), Henry (North Carolina) and Daughtry (Arkansas) as players from the class who announced where they will be playing college basketball next season.

Notably, Beckham Black, the No. 1-ranked player in the 2027 recruiting class, has yet to announce where he will be playing next season.