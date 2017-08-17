Clemson, Oregon State teams safe after Barcelona terrorist attack near team hotel
Arizona, Grand Canyon and Tulane are also in Barcelona and have reported to be accounted for and safe
A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday that reportedly killed at least 13 people took place outside a hotel where Oregon State's and Clemson's men's basketball teams are staying.
Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle confirmed to CBS Sports that he and his team are safe and fully accounted for.
"So sad but yes, we are all good, thanks," Tinkle texted. "Happened right in front of us."
The team was in the middle of a meal when the attack occurred. Tinkle also tweeted from near the scene.
Clemson's Twitter account indicated all members of its travel party are safe, and the Tigers' final scheduled game has been canceled.
Tulane is also currently in Barcelona and staying near where the attack happened. Grand Canyon also checked in from Barcelona to indicate players and team staff are all safe.
Arizona is also in Barcelona and is staying at a hotel approximately a mile from the scene of the attack, according to Tinkle. The Wildcats are also fully accounted for, Arizona said in a statement.
"The entire Arizona Basketball travel party on the Spain trip has been accounted for and is safe following the situation in Barcelona today," the statement said. "Our thoughts are with those affected by today's events. We have decided to cancel our third and final exhibition of the tour and are currently working on travel plans to return home."
The area, including the hotel where Oregon State and Clemson are staying, is currently on lockdown.
"We confirm the terrorist attack," Catalan police said, according to CBS News. "The protocol for terrorist attacks has been activated."
The reason for so many teams being in Barcelona is due to an NCAA rule that allows for schools to take a foreign trip once every four years. Barcelona, which has a strong basketball culture and quality teams to play against, is a favored destination for many programs.
