Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Clemson and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Alcorn State 48-37.

Clemson entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Alcorn State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-6, Clemson 4-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $5.20

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Clemson. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Alcorn State Braves at 8:00 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. Alcorn State is crawling into this contest hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Clemson will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.9% better than the opposition, a fact Clemson proved on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 85-68 win over the Broncos. With that victory, Clemson brought their scoring average up to 77 points per game.

Joseph Girard III was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 23 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Chase Hunter was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Braves couldn't handle the Mavericks on Wednesday and fell 82-69.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 4-0. As for the Braves, the last time they won on the road was back on Tuesday. Having now lost six straight away matchups, they've bumped their record down to 1-6.

As mentioned, Clemson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 22.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clemson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alcorn State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Clemson is a big 22.5-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Injury Report for Clemson

Jake Heidbreder: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Alcorn State

No Injury Information