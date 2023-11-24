Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-6, Clemson 4-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Clemson Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Littlejohn Coliseum. Alcorn State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up four turnovers on Wednesday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Alcorn State found out the hard way. They took a 82-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Clemson put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They enjoyed a cozy 85-68 victory over the Broncos. With that win, Clemson brought their scoring average up to 77 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Joseph Girard III, who scored 23 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Chase Hunter, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

The last time the Braves won on the road was back last Tuesday. Having now lost six straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 1-6. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 4-0.

Friday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alcorn State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.