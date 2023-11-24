Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-6, Clemson 4-0

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

What to Know

Clemson will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Alcorn State Braves at 8:00 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. Alcorn State is crawling into this matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Clemson will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.9% better than the opposition, a fact Clemson proved on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 85-68 victory over the Broncos. With that win, Clemson brought their scoring average up to 77 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Joseph Girard III, who scored 23 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Chase Hunter, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Braves came up short against the Mavericks on Wednesday and fell 82-69.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 4-0. As for the Braves, the last time they won on the road was back last Tuesday. Having now lost six straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 1-6.

As mentioned, Clemson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 22.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clemson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alcorn State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Clemson is a big 22.5-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

