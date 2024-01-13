Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Clemson after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 44-35 lead against Boston College.

Clemson came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Boston College 10-5, Clemson 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Clemson is 8-2 against Boston College since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The matchup between Clemson and Va. Tech on Wednesday hardly resembled the 51-50 effort from their previous meeting. The Tigers took a hard 87-72 fall against the Hokies. Clemson just can't catch a break and has now endured three defeats in a row.

Clemson's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ian Schieffelin, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds, and Chauncey Wiggins who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Orange on Wednesday and fell 69-59. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Boston College in their matchups with Syracuse: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Devin McGlockton, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds. Those 14 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

The Tigers bumped their record down to 11-4 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Eagles, their loss ended a five-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 10-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Clemson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

Clemson is a big 9-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Clemson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.