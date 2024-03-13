Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Boston College 17-14, Clemson 21-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston College is 2-8 against Clemson since March of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Boston College Eagles and the Clemson Tigers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in an ACC postseason contest. Clemson took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Boston College, who comes in off a win.

Boston College waltzed into their game on Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Hurricanes 81-65.

Among those leading the charge was Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds. He didn't help Boston College's cause all that much against Louisville on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Jaeden Zackery was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the Tigers couldn't handle the Demon Deacons on Saturday and fell 81-76.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Joseph Girard III, who scored 14 points along with two steals. Another player making a difference was Chase Hunter, who scored 17 points.

The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 18-14. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 21-10.

Boston College is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Boston College came up short against Clemson when the teams last played back in January, falling 89-78. Can Boston College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Clemson is a solid 7-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clemson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.