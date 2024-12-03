Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Kentucky 7-0, Clemson 7-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

Clemson will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Kentucky Wildcats at 9:30 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Kentucky is hoping to do what Florida A&M couldn't on Friday: put an end to Clemson's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Clemson put a hurting on Florida A&M to the tune of 86-58. The Tigers were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Clemson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chauncey Wiggins, who earned 15 points. What's more, Wiggins also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Another player making a difference was Viktor Lakhin, who scored 12 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Kentucky came tearing into Friday's matchup with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 28.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took their game with ease, bagging a 105-76 victory over the Panthers.

Kentucky's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Lamont Butler, who went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus six assists and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Amari Williams, who earned 14 points plus six rebounds.

Kentucky was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Georgia State only posted 14.

Clemson pushed their record up to 7-1 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Kentucky, their victory bumped their record up to 7-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Clemson has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Kentucky is a slight 2-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.