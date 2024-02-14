Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Miami 15-9, Clemson 16-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Clemson is heading back home. They and the Miami Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.7% better than the opposition, a fact Clemson proved. They walked away with a 77-68 victory over the Orange.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Clemson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Joseph Girard III, who scored 18 points. Chase Hunter was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven assists.

While Miami couldn't quite beat the Tar Heels on Saturday, the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 22-point loss they were dealt last Monday. The Hurricanes fell just short of the Tar Heels by a score of 75-72. Miami has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Miami saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Omier didn't help Miami's cause all that much against the Cavaliers last Monday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Nijel Pack, who scored 20 points.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-7 record this season. As for the Hurricanes, their loss dropped their record down to 15-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Clemson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played Miami.

Odds

Clemson is a big 7.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Clemson.