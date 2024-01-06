Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: N. Carolina 10-3, Clemson 11-2

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the N. Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Littlejohn Coliseum. N. Carolina will be strutting in after a win while Clemson will be stumbling in from a defeat.

N. Carolina waltzed into their match Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 70-57. Despite the win, that was the fewest points N. Carolina has scored all year.

Among those leading the charge was Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Clemson last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 95-82 defeat to the Hurricanes. Clemson has struggled against Miami recently, as their game on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Clemson saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Joseph Girard III, who scored 18 points along with five assists, was perhaps the best of all. Ian Schieffelin was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tar Heels' victory was their third straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-3. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 11-2.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Clemson is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Clemson.