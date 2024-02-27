Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Pittsburgh 18-9, Clemson 19-8

What to Know

Pittsburgh is 0-10 against the Tigers since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Pittsburgh has not done well against the Hokies recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Panthers took down the Hokies 79-64. The over/under was set at 143 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Pittsburgh to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaland Lowe, who scored 18 points along with six assists and two steals. Zack Austin was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on nine points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Tigers earned a 74-63 win over the Seminoles on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Clemson.

Clemson's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Joseph Girard III, who scored 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Godfrey, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Panthers' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-9. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.0 points per game. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pittsburgh haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Pittsburgh is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last seven times they've played Clemson.

Odds

Clemson is a big 7.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

Clemson has won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 8 years.