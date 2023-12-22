Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Queens 6-7, Clemson 9-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Queens has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Clemson Tigers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Queens is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Queens found out the hard way on Tuesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 84-65 walloping at the hands of the Bears.

Meanwhile, Clemson unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 79-77.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Chauncey Wiggins, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Ian Schieffelin was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Royals now have a losing record at 6-7. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Queens hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.8 points per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Clemson is a big 21-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

