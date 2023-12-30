Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Clemson and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Radford 49-23.

If Clemson keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-1 in no time. On the other hand, Radford will have to make due with a 10-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Radford 10-4, Clemson 10-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Clemson. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Radford Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Clemson scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They blew past the Royals, posting a 109-79 victory at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Clemson has managed all season.

Clemson's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was PJ Hall, who scored 27 points along with four blocks. Hall continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Joseph Girard III, who scored 19 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, Radford came tearing into last Wednesday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. Not to be outdone by the Mountaineers, the Highlanders got past the Mountaineers on a last-second jump shot courtesy of DaQuan Smith with 4 seconds left in the second quarter.

Radford's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Justin Archer led the charge by dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Smith, who scored 18 points.

The Tigers' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.8 points per game. As for the Highlanders, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clemson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Clemson was able to grind out a solid win over Radford in their previous matchup back in December of 2018, winning 74-66. Does Clemson have another victory up their sleeve, or will Radford turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Clemson is a big 16.5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.