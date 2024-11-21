Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Radford 4-1, Clemson 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming:

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will face off against the Radford Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Clemson is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Boise State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 84-71 to the Broncos. The loss was the Tigers' first of the season.

Clemson's loss came about despite a quality game from Chase Hunter, who went 12 for 21 en route to 30 points plus six assists and three steals.

Clemson struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Radford). They took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 96-50 win over Southern Virginia. The victory was nothing new for the Highlanders as they're now sitting on four straight.

Having lost for the first time this season, Clemson fell to 3-1. As for Radford, their win bumped their record up to 4-1.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Clemson has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 36.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've drained 40.3% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Clemson against Radford in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 93-58 victory. In that matchup, Clemson amassed a halftime lead of 49-23, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Series History

Clemson has won both of the games they've played against Radford in the last 6 years.