Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: South Carolina 7-0, Clemson 7-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free)

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

South Carolina has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Clemson Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, a fact South Carolina proved on Friday. They put the hurt on the Colonials with a sharp 89-67 win. With that victory, South Carolina brought their scoring average up to 76.7 points per game.

South Carolina got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Meechie Johnson Jr. out in front who scored 24 points along with 8 rebounds. B.J. Mack was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

Meanwhile, Clemson put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 79-70.

PJ Hall and Joseph Girard III were among the main playmakers for Clemson as the former dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds and the latter went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 2 assists. Less helpful for Clemson was Chase Hunter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Gamecocks' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.5 points per game. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 7-0.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Clemson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This will be South Carolina's first time playing on the road this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Clemson is a big 8.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won 4 out of their last 7 games against South Carolina.