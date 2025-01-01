Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Stanford 9-3, Clemson 10-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and the Clemson Tigers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Cardinal are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.1 points per game this season.

Stanford is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Oregon just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Saturday. The game between them and the Ducks wasn't particularly close, with Stanford falling 76-61. The contest marked the Cardinal's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Despite the defeat, Stanford had strong showings from Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Benny Gealer, who had ten points.

Stanford struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Clemson's found some homefield redemption this week after a tough overtime loss to S. Carolina on Saturday. Clemson came out on top against Wake Forest by a score of 73-62.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Clemson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Viktor Lakhin, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds. Lakhin's performance made up for a slower matchup against S. Carolina last Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Jake Heidbreder, who scored 15 points.

Stanford's loss dropped their record down to 9-3. As for Clemson, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Stanford has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.