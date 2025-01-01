Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Stanford 9-3, Clemson 10-3

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and the Clemson Tigers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Cardinal are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.1 points per game this season.

Stanford's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They received a tough blow last Saturday as they fell 76-61 to Oregon. The contest marked the Cardinal's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Despite the loss, Stanford had strong showings from Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Benny Gealer, who earned ten points.

Stanford struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Clemson's found some homefield redemption this week after a tough overtime loss to S. Carolina last Saturday. Clemson came out on top against Wake Forest by a score of 73-62.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Clemson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Viktor Lakhin, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds. Lakhin had some trouble finding his footing against S. Carolina two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Jake Heidbreder was another key player, earning 15 points.

The defeat snapped Stanford's winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 9-3 record. As for Clemson, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Stanford has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Stanford is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Clemson is a big 10.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

