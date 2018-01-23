Clemson-Virginia odds: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 38-18 run

College hoops fans get a Tuesday treat when the Clemson Tigers travel to face the Virginia Cavaliers in a 7 p.m. ET tip at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. Virginia is favored by 9.5 points, down a half-point from the open. The over-under, or total number Vegas thinks will be scored, is 120, up two points from the open.

In this huge ACC basketball showdown that could have major implications on NCAA Tournament seeding come March

The model has simulated Clemson vs. Virginia 10,000 times, and it came up with some surprising results.

The model has taken into account Virginia's strong recent performances. The second-ranked Cavaliers have won 10 straight, including a double-digit victory on the road against Wake Forest.

They've done it thanks to an elite defense. The Cavaliers, who have held opponents to 55 points or fewer in five of their past six games, lead the country in scoring defense at 52.4 points per game.

However, the Cavaliers' defense will be tested against Clemson's high-flying offense. The Tigers, who are averaging 77 points, are led by junior guard Marcquise Reed, who is averaging 16 points and 4.6 rebounds.

But just because Clemson's offense has been explosive this season doesn't mean it can stay within the 9.5-point spread, especially away from home.

Clemson is just 2-4 against the spread in its past six games when playing against Virginia on the road.

