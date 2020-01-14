Clemson vs. Duke: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Duke @ Clemson

Current Records: Duke 15-1; Clemson 8-7

What to Know

The #3 Duke Blue Devils will take on the Clemson Tigers on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Duke is coming into the game hot, having won nine in a row.

The Blue Devils entered their matchup on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to the tune of 90-59. Five players on Duke scored in the double digits: G Tre Jones (23), G Cassius Stanley (16), F Jack White (11), F Joey Baker (11), and G Jordan Goldwire (10). White had trouble finding his footing against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. White also finished with 11 points, the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Clemson came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, sneaking past 79-76. It was another big night for F Aamir Simms, who had 20 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds and four blocks.

This next contest looks promising for Duke, who are favored by a full 10 points. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 10-6 all in all.

Their wins bumped Duke to 15-1 and Clemson to 8-7. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.75

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 10-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Duke have won four out of their last five games against Clemson.