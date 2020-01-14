Clemson vs. Duke: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Clemson vs. Duke basketball game
Who's Playing
Duke @ Clemson
Current Records: Duke 15-1; Clemson 8-7
What to Know
The #3 Duke Blue Devils will take on the Clemson Tigers on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Duke is coming into the game hot, having won nine in a row.
The Blue Devils entered their matchup on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to the tune of 90-59. Five players on Duke scored in the double digits: G Tre Jones (23), G Cassius Stanley (16), F Jack White (11), F Joey Baker (11), and G Jordan Goldwire (10). White had trouble finding his footing against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. White also finished with 11 points, the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Clemson came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, sneaking past 79-76. It was another big night for F Aamir Simms, who had 20 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds and four blocks.
This next contest looks promising for Duke, who are favored by a full 10 points. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 10-6 all in all.
Their wins bumped Duke to 15-1 and Clemson to 8-7. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.75
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 10-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 135
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Duke have won four out of their last five games against Clemson.
- Jan 05, 2019 - Duke 87 vs. Clemson 68
- Feb 18, 2018 - Duke 66 vs. Clemson 57
- Mar 08, 2017 - Duke 79 vs. Clemson 72
- Feb 11, 2017 - Duke 64 vs. Clemson 62
- Jan 13, 2016 - Clemson 68 vs. Duke 63
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Memphis' Achiuwa is Frosh of the Week
Achiuwa earns the CBS Sports/USBWA weekly award for the second consecutive time
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke on road vs. Clemson
The Blue Devils have won nine straight road games heading into their game at Clemson
-
Duke vs. Clemson odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Duke vs. Clemson game 10,000 times.
-
Ohio State vs Nebraska odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ohio State vs. Nebraska game 10,000...
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kansas vs. Oklahoma game 10,000 times.
-
Why did AP voter rank St. Mary's?
The Gaels' body of work got worse last week but didn't prevent Saint Mary's from getting AP...
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday