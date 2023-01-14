Who's Playing
Duke @ Clemson
Current Records: Duke 13-4; Clemson 14-3
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers lost both of their matches to the #24 Duke Blue Devils last season on scores of 69-71 and 64-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Tigers and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
Clemson strolled past the Louisville Cardinals with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 83-70. It was another big night for Clemson's forward Hunter Tyson, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Duke proved too difficult a challenge. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 77-69. Among those leading the charge for Duke was center Kyle Filipowski, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 15 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tigers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Clemson, who are 9-8 against the spread.
Clemson is now 14-3 while Duke sits at 13-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Clemson have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 29th in college basketball. As for the Blue Devils, they enter the matchup with only 62.9 points allowed per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $150.00
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Duke have won seven out of their last nine games against Clemson.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Duke 82 vs. Clemson 64
- Jan 25, 2022 - Duke 71 vs. Clemson 69
- Jan 30, 2021 - Duke 79 vs. Clemson 53
- Jan 14, 2020 - Clemson 79 vs. Duke 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Duke 87 vs. Clemson 68
- Feb 18, 2018 - Duke 66 vs. Clemson 57
- Mar 08, 2017 - Duke 79 vs. Clemson 72
- Feb 11, 2017 - Duke 64 vs. Clemson 62
- Jan 13, 2016 - Clemson 68 vs. Duke 63