Who's Playing

Duke @ Clemson

Current Records: Duke 13-4; Clemson 14-3

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers lost both of their matches to the #24 Duke Blue Devils last season on scores of 69-71 and 64-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Tigers and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Clemson strolled past the Louisville Cardinals with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 83-70. It was another big night for Clemson's forward Hunter Tyson, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Duke proved too difficult a challenge. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 77-69. Among those leading the charge for Duke was center Kyle Filipowski, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 15 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tigers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Clemson, who are 9-8 against the spread.

Clemson is now 14-3 while Duke sits at 13-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Clemson have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 29th in college basketball. As for the Blue Devils, they enter the matchup with only 62.9 points allowed per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $150.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Duke have won seven out of their last nine games against Clemson.