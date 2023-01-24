Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Clemson

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-11; Clemson 16-4

What to Know

The #24 Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC clash at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

The Tigers escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Virginia Tech Hokies by the margin of a single free throw, 51-50. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Clemson's center PJ Hall filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the game between Georgia Tech and the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Georgia Tech falling 80-63 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Georgia Tech back was the mediocre play of forward Jalon Moore, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.

This next contest looks promising for the Tigers, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Clemson is now 16-4 while the Yellow Jackets sit at 8-11. Clemson is 11-4 after wins this year, and Georgia Tech is 4-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.67

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Clemson have won nine out of their last 16 games against Georgia Tech.