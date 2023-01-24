Who's Playing
Georgia Tech @ Clemson
Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-11; Clemson 16-4
What to Know
The #24 Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC clash at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
The Tigers escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Virginia Tech Hokies by the margin of a single free throw, 51-50. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Clemson's center PJ Hall filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the game between Georgia Tech and the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Georgia Tech falling 80-63 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Georgia Tech back was the mediocre play of forward Jalon Moore, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.
This next contest looks promising for the Tigers, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Clemson is now 16-4 while the Yellow Jackets sit at 8-11. Clemson is 11-4 after wins this year, and Georgia Tech is 4-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.67
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Clemson have won nine out of their last 16 games against Georgia Tech.
- Dec 21, 2022 - Clemson 79 vs. Georgia Tech 66
- Mar 02, 2022 - Clemson 68 vs. Georgia Tech 65
- Feb 05, 2022 - Georgia Tech 69 vs. Clemson 64
- Feb 12, 2021 - Clemson 74 vs. Georgia Tech 72
- Jan 20, 2021 - Georgia Tech 83 vs. Clemson 65
- Mar 06, 2020 - Georgia Tech 65 vs. Clemson 62
- Feb 25, 2020 - Georgia Tech 68 vs. Clemson 59
- Feb 06, 2019 - Clemson 65 vs. Georgia Tech 42
- Jan 16, 2019 - Clemson 72 vs. Georgia Tech 60
- Feb 24, 2018 - Clemson 75 vs. Georgia Tech 67
- Jan 28, 2018 - Clemson 72 vs. Georgia Tech 70
- Feb 01, 2017 - Clemson 74 vs. Georgia Tech 62
- Jan 12, 2017 - Georgia Tech 75 vs. Clemson 63
- Mar 09, 2016 - Georgia Tech 88 vs. Clemson 85
- Feb 23, 2016 - Georgia Tech 75 vs. Clemson 73
- Feb 13, 2016 - Clemson 66 vs. Georgia Tech 52