The No. 20 Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will square off on Wednesday in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech is 6-3 overall and 4-2 at home, while the Tigers are 9-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Tigers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four Wednesday games. The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as a home underdog.

The Tigers are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Clemson odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 128.5. Before entering any Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia Tech vs. Clemson. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Georgia Tech vs. Clemson:

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -1.5

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson over-under: 128.5 points

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson money line: Clemson -120, Georgia Tech -100

Latest Odds: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +1.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Georgia Tech



The Yellow Jackets won their fourth straight game on Jan. 3, thumping Wake Forest 70-54. Jose Alvarado led the Yellow Jackets with 25 points. Alvarado leads Georgia Tech with 18.1 points and 3.8 assists per game. Moses Wright pulls down a team-high 7.1 rebounds per outing.

Georgia Tech has also been sensational on its home floor. In fact, the Yellow Jackets are 11-2 in their last 13 home games. They've also covered the spread in four of their last six meetings against Clemson on their home floor.

What you need to know about Clemson

The Tigers saw a four-game winning streak and an undefeated mark at home this season disappear Saturday via an 85-50 loss to then-No. 18 Virginia. PJ Hall was Clemson's top scorer with just eight points. Aamir Sims leads Clemson with 11.6 point and 5.7 rebounds per game. Nick Honor delivers a team-high 2.5 assists per outing.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Tigers will be confident they can secure the victory on Wednesday. That's because Clemson is 5-2 in its last seven meetings against Georgia Tech.

How to make Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks

The model has simulated Georgia Tech vs. Clemson 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia Tech vs. Clemson? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.