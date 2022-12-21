The Clemson Tigers will aim for their second ACC victory when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday night. Clemson has won five of its last six games, including a 77-57 victory over Wake Forest on Dec. 2. Georgia Tech opened conference play with a loss at North Carolina, but the Yellow Jackets bounced back with a 96-60 win over Alabama State on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 2 point in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Clemson odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 139. Before entering any Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia Tech vs. Clemson. Here are several college basketball odds for Georgia Tech vs. Clemson:

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson spread: Georgia Tech +2

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson over/under: 139 points

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson money line: Georgia Tech +105, Clemson -125

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech won for the third time in four games when it rolled past Alabama State on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets raced out to a 55-20 lead at halftime en route to their highest point total of the season, featuring six double-digit scorers. Tristan Maxwell led the way with 18 points and four assists, while Jalon Moore had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore guard Miles Kelly has been Georgia Tech's leading scorer this season, averaging 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. The Yellow Jackets have gone 6-0 in their six home games, while Clemson suffered a loss in its only road game this season. Georgia Tech has been undervalued in this head-to-head series, covering the spread in six straight meetings with Clemson.

Why Clemson can cover

None of Georgia Tech's home wins have been very impressive, with its best showing being a 79-77 win over Georgia, but it failed to cover the 4.5-point spread. The Yellow Jackets have not held up against the quality opponents on their schedule, losing to Utah, Marquette, Iowa and North Carolina. Clemson has already notched one conference win this season, beating Wake Forest by 20 points earlier this month.

The Tigers have won five of their last six games, cruising to an 85-57 win over Richmond in the Greenville Winter Invitational on Saturday. They jumped out to a 43-19 lead at halftime and never looked back, led by Chase Hunter's 18 points and three assists. Clemson has covered the spread in six of its last seven ACC contests, while Georgia Tech only has one win in its last seven conference games.

