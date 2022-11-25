Who's Playing

No. 25 Iowa @ Clemson

Current Records: Iowa 4-0; Clemson 4-1

What to Know

The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Clemson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at The Arena at NW Florida St. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Iowa has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Monday. The Hawkeyes claimed a resounding 100-64 victory over Nebraska Omaha at home. Among those leading the charge for Iowa was forward Kris Murray, who had 30 points along with seven boards.

As for Clemson, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They put a hurting on the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at home to the tune of 72-41. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Clemson. Their guard Alex Hemenway filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points.

Their wins bumped the Hawkeyes to 4-0 and the Tigers to 4-1. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida

The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.