Clemson vs. Kansas odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament picks from data scientist who's 5-0 on Tigers games

A full evening of 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 action tips off Friday at 7:07 p.m. ET when top-seeded Kansas takes on 5-seed Clemson. Kansas is favored by five points, up one from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 142.5, down a half-point from where it opened.



Before choosing a side, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say. He said it was a "no-brainer" to take Clemson (+1) against Auburn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament 2018.



The result: Clemson 84, Auburn 53 -- Oh cashed with over 30 points to spare. That was also his fifth consecutive win on a pick involving Clemson basketball. Anybody following those selections is up huge right now.



He has studied the Sweet 16 game between Clemson and Kansas. He's leaning to the under and also has a strong spread pick.



Oh has taken Clemson's dominant performance against 4-seed Auburn into account. Clemson outscored Auburn 43-19 in the first half, putting that game essentially out of reach within 20 minutes.



That game was a testament to Clemson's elite defense. It held Auburn, a team with a top-10 offense nationally, to just 53 points -- its worst performance of the year.



And that's no surprise because Clemson gives up just 65.5 points per game and has only allowed more than 70 one time in its last nine games.

The Tigers are also extremely tough after extended rest. They are 12-5 on the season against the spread when they have four or more days off between games, which will be the case for Friday.



Standing in Clemson's way is a red-hot Kansas squad making its third straight appearance in the Sweet 16. The Jayhawks (29-7) got a scare from Seton Hall, but survived to claim their 10th win in their last 11 games.



They got a boost from the return of 7-foot center Udoka Azubuike, who saw his first extended action since March 3. He scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but with the rust now knocked off, he should be an even bigger factor moving forward.



His return gives Kansas another option to go along with top scorers Devonte' Graham (17.4 ppg), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (15 ppg) and Malik Newman (13.4 ppg). Kansas has scored at least 80 points in four of its last five games.



All of these circumstances have been evaluated, and there is a big edge in the line on one side of the spread.



