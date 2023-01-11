Who's Playing

Louisville @ Clemson

Current Records: Louisville 2-14; Clemson 13-3

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers and the Louisville Cardinals are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. Clemson and the Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Clemson escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74. Clemson's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Hunter Tyson, who posted a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, and guard Chase Hunter, who had 17 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, U of L came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday, falling 80-72. Despite the defeat, the Cardinals had strong showings from guard Mike James, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 24 points and eight rebounds, and guard El Ellis, who had 20 points and eight assists.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Clemson's win brought them up to 13-3 while U of L's loss pulled them down to 2-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Clemson have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, U of L has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the 348th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cardinals.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Clemson and Louisville both have four wins in their last eight games.