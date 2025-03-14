The 2025 ACC Tournament moves one day closer to crowning a champion on Friday when the No. 2 seed Louisville Cardinals play the No. 3 seed Clemson Tigers in the semifinals. No. 13 nationally ranked Louisville is 26-6 overall, including 18-2 in the ACC. Clemson, ranked No. 10 in the country, is 27-5 overall and 18-2 in conference. Louisville defeated Clemson, 74-64, at home on Jan. 7 in their only matchup during the regular season.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. on Friday from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Louisville vs. Clemson odds, while the over/under is 140.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Clemson vs. Louisville picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Louisville vs. Clemson game:

Clemson vs. Louisville spread: Clemson -1.5

Clemson vs. Louisville over/under: 140.5 points

Clemson vs. Louisville money line: Clemson -119, Louisville -101

CLEM: The Tigers are 7-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last nine games

LOU: The Cardinals are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

Clemson vs. Louisville streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers are coming off a 57-54 victory over SMU in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. Chase Hunter is one of the longest-tenured college players in the nation and he used that experience to his advantage on Thursday. The sixth-year senior had a game-high 21 points, including a key late fadeaway jumper to give Clemson a four-point lead, in the victor. Hunter leads Clemson at 16.2 points per game as one of four Tigers averaging more than 11 ppg this year.

Clemson ranks 22nd in the nation in scoring defense (65.3 ppg), which has fueled its nine-game winning streak. That winning streak began with a 77-71 victory over Duke, one of the two teams with the lowest odds to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have the No. 2 scoring defense in ACC play (64.5 ppg) and another strong defensive performance can bring Clemson one win away from an ACC title.

Why Louisville can cover

The Cardinals are one of only two teams to defeat Clemson in regulation this season, winning 74-64 at home on Jan. 7. The Clemson defense had no answers for senior guard J'Vonne Hadley, who scored 32 points on 10 of 12 shooting, including making all three of his 3-point attempts in that contest.

Louisville is coming off a 75-73 victory over Stanford off Chucky Hepburn's winning jumper as time expired. The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit, showcasing that even if they fall behind Clemson on Friday, they can climb back. Hepburn, a senior who led Louisville at 16.4 ppg this season, had 20 points and fifth-year senior guard Terrence Edwards Jr. had 25 points on Thursday. The Cardinals have the No. 2 scoring offense (80 ppg) combined with the third-best scoring defense (67.2 ppg) in ACC play this season as they look to knock off Clemson again.

The model has simulated Louisville vs. Clemson 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Over the total.

