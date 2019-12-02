Clemson vs. Minnesota odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 2 from proven model

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Williams Arena as part of the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Minnesota is 3-4 overall and 3-1 at home, while Clemson is 5-2 and is on the road for the first time. Minnesota has won two of its past three games. Clemson had a five-game winning streak snapped in its latest loss. The Golden Gophers are favored by three points in the latest Minnesota vs. Clemson odds, while the over-under is set at 131. Before entering any Clemson vs. Minnesota picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Minnesota vs. Clemson 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, DePaul took down Minnesota 73-68 in its last outing. Gabe Kalscheur wasn't much of a difference maker for the Golden Gophers; he played for 33 minutes with on 3-for-13 shooting. Daniel Oturu led Minnesota with 19 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots. Three of the Gophers' losses so far have been against Power 5 teams.

As for Clemson, the Tigers fell 71-67 to Colorado in their last outing. Clemson lost despite a quality game from Aamir Simms, who had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Clemson was not able to hold a 12-point lead in the loss. The Tigers did get 18 points off 12 Colorado turnovers.

So who wins Clemson vs. Minnesota? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clemson vs. Minnesota spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.