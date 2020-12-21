The Clemson Tigers host the Morehead State Eagles in a non-conference clash that gets the Monday college basketball schedule underway. Clemson is 5-1 on the young season, including a 2-0 mark at home. The Tigers will aim to bounce back from a loss, however, as Clemson dropped its last tilt to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. Morehead State arrives with a 4-5 mark that includes an 0-3 record in true road environments.

Tip-off is set for noon ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Tigers as 23.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 126.5 in the latest Clemson vs. Morehead State odds. Before making any Morehead State vs. Clemson picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Clemson vs. Morehead State spread: Clemson -23.5

Clemson vs. Morehead State over-under: 126.5 points

CLEM: The Tigers are 5-1 against the spread this season

MSU: The Eagles are 4-2 against the spread as an underdog in 2020-21

Why Clemson can cover



Clemson has been an elite defensive team this season, ranking in the top three nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. That includes a top-15 mark in the country in effective field goal percentage allowed, and Clemson's opponents are shooting just 40.2 percent on 2-point attempts and 26.9 percent on 3-point attempts this season. Clemson is also elite at creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on 27.4 percent of possessions, and the Tigers create havoc to the tune of a 12.5 percent steal rate and a 11.0 percent block rate.

Against a Morehead State squad that ranks near the bottom of the country in turnover rate (28.0 percent), the Tigers should be able to create havoc. Offensively, Clemson is solid across the board at converting shot attempts. The Tigers are above-average on 2-point attempts (51.0 percent) and 3-point attempts (33.6 percent), with a good mark at the free throw line at 73.8 percent this season.

Why Morehead State can cover

The Eagles are a balanced scoring team, with seven different players averaging 6.7 points per game or more. Freshman forward Johni Broome currently leads the way, averaging 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest. Morehead State is also above-average on 2-point field goal attempts, converting 51.3 percent, and they are a strong offensive rebounding team, snatching 31.4 percent of its own missed shots.

Defensively, the Eagles are successful in protecting the rim, blocking 11.7 percent of shot attempts, and they are also holding opponents to 32.0 percent on 3-point attempts. Morehead State is also a top-50 team nationally in free throw rate allowed, and Clemson is strongly below-average in free throw generation so far this season.

How to make Clemson vs. Morehead State picks

