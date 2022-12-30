Who's Playing

NC State @ Clemson

Current Records: NC State 11-3; Clemson 10-3

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Clemson Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson won both of their matches against NC State last season (70-65 and 70-64) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets typically have all the answers at home, but last week Clemson proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Clemson in a 79-66 victory over Georgia Tech. Clemson got double-digit scores from four players: center PJ Hall (25), guard Chase Hunter (14), forward Hunter Tyson (14), and guard Brevin Galloway (14).

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Wolfpack in a 76-64 win over the Louisville Cardinals last Thursday. NC State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jack Clark, who had 14 points and six assists along with eight rebounds, and forward DJ Burns, who had 17 points in addition to six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Clemson is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Clemson to 10-3 and NC State to 11-3. PJ Hall will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 25 points and ten boards last Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if NC State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clemson have won seven out of their last 12 games against NC State.